Betty Gay StarkBetty Gay Stark, 94, of Midland, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020 at Pinecrest Farms in Midland. The daughter of Harry and Kitty (Wilson) Gay, Betty grew up in Freeland and graduated from Midland High School where she made many lifelong friends.Betty was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Rodney Stark, and with him, raised their two daughters, Gaylee and Renee, in homes Rodney built near the Chippewa River in the Stark Subdivision, where they lived for over 60 years. Betty was known for her cooking, her company and her personal sense of style. Even after moving to Riverside Place in Downtown Midland, she would often return to the family home where she and Rodney retired and cooked meals for friends and family while she looked out the windows for birds in the feeder. Betty's smile was infectious, and her friends and family would spend hours sitting and talking with her around a fire outside the family barn. She always had visitors, whether to the cabin at Houghton Lake, the homes in Homer Township or the tables in Riverside Place, and Betty would return the visit even if it meant driving as far as Texas, Florida or California.In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney; her brothers, Harry and Wilson Gay. Remaining family members include her children, Gaylee and Richard Dean and Renee and Rocky Boschert; her grandchildren, Whitney and Megan Dean, Ellee Dean and Porter Hayes, Drew Boschert and Kate Manning; and four great-grandchildren, Madeline, Elora, Bode and Wyatt. Betty's honorary family member Barry Leach. Betty's lively spirit and hospitablelness will be missed by all the friends and family who loved her company.Her family extends a heartfelt thank you to Jenny Wale as well as the nurses and aids at Pinecrest Farms who provided gentle compassionate care during Betty's final years. All donations should be sent to Pinecrest Farms in Homer Township or Chippewa Nature Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.