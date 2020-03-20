Betty J. Dopp
Betty J. Dopp, 90 of Midland, died early Friday morning, March 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Stratford Village. She was born Feb. 19, 1930 in Midland, daughter of the late Herman J. and Jenny (Bougher) Hollingsworth. On Oct. 9, 1948 she married Reginald R. Dopp in Midland. Betty enjoyed knitting, embroidery, bingo and gardening. She was employed at the Midland Hospital Center having worked in their kitchen. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always on the go.
She was a very proud mother and grandmother to her son, Steve (Misty) Dopp; and their children, Jordan and Paige. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald on June 19, 2005; sisters, Dorothy Boyer and Mary Owens; and a brother, Jim Hollingsworth.
A gathering of friends will take place Monday March 23, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. A time of sharing and reflection will start at 1 p.m. followed by a private service of interment in the Homer Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .
