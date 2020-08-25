Betty J. (Wint) Swanton
Betty J. (Wint) Swanton, 86, fought a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away with her children by her side, Aug. 22, 2020.
Her journey began April 16, 1934 in Hope. She attended Hope and Beaverton schools and graduated from Midland High School. She was blessed with a daughter, Tamara J. (Richard) Gillis and a son, Mikal J. Swanton.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Orpha Wint; her brother, Kenneth (Muriel) Wint; and her sister, Bernice (Clare) Pomranky.
She will one day see again her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Rich Gillis; her son, Mikal; her brother, Larry (Joan) Wint; as well as many special nieces, nephews and dear friends.
