Betty J. (Wint) Swanton
Betty J. (Wint) Swanton, 86, fought a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away with her children by her side, Aug. 22, 2020.
Her journey began April 16, 1934 in Hope. She attended Hope and Beaverton schools and graduated from Midland High School. She was blessed with a daughter, Tamara J. (Richard) Gillis and a son, Mikal J. Swanton.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Orpha Wint; her brother, Kenneth (Muriel) Wint; and her sister, Bernice (Clare) Pomranky.
She will one day see again her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Rich Gillis; her son, Mikal; her brother, Larry (Joan) Wint; as well as many special nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A full obituary is available at the Smith-Miner website. Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Swanton family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
