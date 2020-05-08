Betty Jean (Spitler) Neal
Mrs. Neal, 90, of Midland, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Plainview Assisted Living, Auburn. Betty was born in Owosso, May 16, 1929 to the late Robert and Orpha (West) DeVoe. Betty was raised by her mom and stepdad Claude Spitler in Owosso. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Owosso High School. She married Robert Neal of Corunna on Dec. 11, 1948. Betty was a homemaker. She was known for her delicious bread and cinnamon rolls, they were the best! So, so delicious. Betty loved to sing. She sang for many weddings and funeral of friends. She was employeed by Bell Telephone as an operator in Owosso. After moving to Midland she worked at Dawn Donuts and then she worked at Knepps' Clothing store. Betty attended Calvary Apostolic Church. She loved the Lord, and was a prayer warrior.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her six children, Deborrah (Ron) Hammond of Midland, Denise Wiggins and Wendy Welsh of Salem, Ore., Christine (David) Olsen of Pawtucket, R.I., Tina (Billy) Tittsworth of Sulphur, Okla. and Michael (Kaye) Neal of Bay City. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Chad Welsh; great-grandson, Otis Thomas; five brothers and four sistersm Ron Gilbert, Tom, Leonard and Douglas DeVoe, Sally Baily, Mary Apps, Donna Johns, Claudia Crocket.
Per her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calvary Apostolic Church, 609 Mill St., Midland. Burial will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland. The family would like to thank the workers at Plainview Assisted Living for the wonderful care of Mom, and for friendly workers. Thank you to Care Team Hospice, Region VII, and visitors for all the help given to Betty. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Mrs. Neal, 90, of Midland, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Plainview Assisted Living, Auburn. Betty was born in Owosso, May 16, 1929 to the late Robert and Orpha (West) DeVoe. Betty was raised by her mom and stepdad Claude Spitler in Owosso. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Owosso High School. She married Robert Neal of Corunna on Dec. 11, 1948. Betty was a homemaker. She was known for her delicious bread and cinnamon rolls, they were the best! So, so delicious. Betty loved to sing. She sang for many weddings and funeral of friends. She was employeed by Bell Telephone as an operator in Owosso. After moving to Midland she worked at Dawn Donuts and then she worked at Knepps' Clothing store. Betty attended Calvary Apostolic Church. She loved the Lord, and was a prayer warrior.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her six children, Deborrah (Ron) Hammond of Midland, Denise Wiggins and Wendy Welsh of Salem, Ore., Christine (David) Olsen of Pawtucket, R.I., Tina (Billy) Tittsworth of Sulphur, Okla. and Michael (Kaye) Neal of Bay City. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Chad Welsh; great-grandson, Otis Thomas; five brothers and four sistersm Ron Gilbert, Tom, Leonard and Douglas DeVoe, Sally Baily, Mary Apps, Donna Johns, Claudia Crocket.
Per her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calvary Apostolic Church, 609 Mill St., Midland. Burial will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland. The family would like to thank the workers at Plainview Assisted Living for the wonderful care of Mom, and for friendly workers. Thank you to Care Team Hospice, Region VII, and visitors for all the help given to Betty. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 8, 2020.