Betty June Jacobs, 94, of Midland, passed away peacefully, Nov. 11, 2019 at her home. She was born June 4, 1925 in Midland, daughter of the late Homer and Gertrude (Ashby) Sweebe. When Betty was only four years old, her mother died unexpectedly and she was sent to live with her grandparents who raised her. She attended Midland schools and was one of the first graduating classes of Midland High School. On April 17, 1948, Betty married Ernest B. Jacobs at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Midland. After 51 years of marriage, Ernest passed away on Nov. 1, 1999. Betty was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. in the payroll department for 10 years before deciding to stay at home to raise her family. As her children got older, Betty went back to work for Dow Chemical, retiring after another 10 years. She was a very active woman and, along with her husband, was a member of numerous bowling leagues. Betty also helped her community and was a proud member and supporter of Studley Grange. As busy as she was, Betty always loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the many camping adventures they took through the years.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Gary) Simoneau of Midland and Karen (John) Cone of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Angela (Shaun) Turkelson of Ann Arbor, Ashley (Ryan) Scherzer of Midland, John (Clairessa) Cone of Pennsylvania, and Shane Cone of Texas; as well as great-grandchildren, Claire, Penelope and Calvin. She is also survived by her half-siblings, Sara (Lloyd) Krotzer, Jerry (Piccola) Sweebe, Neal (Pat) Sweebe all of Midland, Chris (Marilyn) Sweebe of Florida, Fran (Darryl) Hahn of Midland, Sandy (Dale) Demski of Texas; sister-in-law, Carol (Norm) Engel of Gladwin; caregiver, Jackie Bradley of Harrison; and dear friend, Jody Chichester of Midland. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Larry and John Sweebe.
Funeral services for Betty will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4- 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland, Senior Services Council on Aging – Midland or Studley Grange.