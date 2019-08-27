"In my Father's house are many rooms, if it were not so I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me." John 14.



Betty L. Harper, 90, of Midland, died Sunday morning, Aug. 24, 2019 at Independence Village. She was born Jan. 31, 1929 in Midland, daughter of the late Carl and Alma (Supinger) Clipper. On Aug. 24, 1946, she married Silas P. Harper in West Branch. Betty was a member of the Midland First United Methodist Church.



She is survived by three children, Gary Harper of Traverse City, Terry (Sue) Harper of Denver, Colo. and Vickie (Ralph) Albee of Midland; grandchildren, Matthew Albee of Fraser, Cailan (Holly) Harper of Cincinnati, Ryan (Hannah) Harper of New Mexico; and their mother, Scottie Harper of Traverse City; one great-grandchild, Jacqueline Albee; one daughter-in-law, Melissa Harper of Midland; and one brother, Bob Clipper of Midland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Harper on Aug. 27, 2001; her husband, Silas Harper on Jan. 31, 2011; and her brother, Carl Clipper in March 2016. Honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no funeral. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland First United Methodist Church.