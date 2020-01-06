Betty Lou Allen, 85, of Coleman, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Woodland Hospice in Mount Pleasant. She was born June 22, 1934 in Warren Township, the daughter of the late Homer and Sophie (Ordyl) Rydman. Betty L. Rydman married Martin R. Allen, May 7, 1954 in Beaverton. He died Dec. 19, 2019. She had been employed as a cook at the Coleman Community Schools for several years. Betty was an active member of the Faith United Methodist Church, where she taught Bible study, Sunday School and worked at the clothing center. She enjoyed sewing and was an accomplished seamstress, making several homecoming dresses for local girls.



Survivors include her children, Marty Allen of Coleman, Cara and Roger Schroeder of Midland; daughter-in-law, Rosanne Allen of Eaton Rapids; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loretta Rydman of Coleman, Wanda Stebelton of Mount Pleasant, Markeith Kalmar of Midland; several nieces and nephews. Betty was also preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Rae Allen; son, Jeff Allen; brothers, Robert and Loren Rydman.



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church.