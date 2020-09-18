Betty Lou (Proctor) Layne

Betty Lou (Proctor) Layne passed into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, September 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Follensbee, W.Va. on May 6, 1933, to Charles and Charlotte Proctor. Following her graduation from Follensbee High School, she attended business school and began working at a bank where she met her future husband, Gilbert Layne on a blind date arranged by Gil's sister. Following Gil's stint in the U.S. Army, they moved to Midland, and spent many wonderful years there, enjoying their time in the Dutch Reformed Church and raising their two children, Charles (Chuck) and Rebecca (Becky). In 1972, they moved to Lake Jackson, Texas and made many wonderful friends during their 20 years there. In 1992 Gil and Betty moved to Sugar Land, Texas to enjoy their retirement years. Betty can be described as a realistic optimist who was quick to pass on the wisdom she had gained throughout life. She was a loving and caring mother to Becky and Chuck and a devoted wife to Gilbert for over 50 years. Throughout her life, she was involved in the church and was most recently a member of the United Methodist Church in Sugar Land. She always enjoyed the spiritual message and the wonderful music associated with the Sunday service. Following the death of her husband, Betty soldiered on, determined to lead a full life despite the loss of her life's partner. Her family greatly admired her active determination and committed resolve.

Betty is survived by her sister, Sally (Proctor) Siegal; her two children and their spouses, Lisa Layne and Ron Schwerin; grandchildren, Macy Silva, Charlotte Aaronson and Max Layne; and four great-grandchildren.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in the Morton Cemetery, Richmond, Texas.



