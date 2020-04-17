Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Wagoner. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Funeral service 2:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Lou Wagoner, 86, of Midland passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 in MidMichigan Hospital following a recent illness.

Born March 17, 1934, in Asheboro, North Carolina, Betty moved with parents Samuel and Ruby Gray to nearby High Point when she was a schoolgirl. An excellent school athlete and scholar, she graduated High Point High School in 1952. That year she married a young chemist Earl Wagoner.

Earl's career took the couple to Dow Chemical in Midland where they lived together until his death in 2013.

Betty worked in the office of Rapanos Enterprises over 40 years until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she raised four sons and energetically managed her household.

Following retirement, Betty stayed enthusiastically engaged with her bowling team attacking those pesky ten pins. She also enjoyed working outside in her garden with her transistor radio listening to the Tigers lose.

Betty was predeceased in death by her brother James Gray of Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2019. She is survived by sons Anthony and Brian living in Michigan, Joel in Pennsylvania and Paul in Idaho along with her cherished grandchildren.

Betty's family suggests donations in her memory be made to Midland County Habitat for Humanity. The family also urges everyone to follow rules and recommendations to keep safe and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Funeral services for Betty will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 West Wheeler Street, with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to restrictions in place, we are only able to allow 10 people to be in attendance of the service. Betty's family encourages those that are not able to attend to please leave a message of condolence at





