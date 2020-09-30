Betty Louise (Goodrich) MordenBetty Louise (Goodrich) Morden, 91, of Midland, died peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's, Sept. 28, 2020.Born Dec. 24, 1928, she grew up in Ovid, Mich. After graduating from high school at age 16, she worked at Oldsmobile in Lansing.On Dec. 4, 1948 she married Virgil Morris "Sandy" Morden and they moved to Midland. She was a homemaker and later worked as a secretary at Bullock Creek High School, always encouraging everyone to reach for their potential. She attended St. John's Episcopal Church.Betty loved to travel and organized several family vacations throughout the U.S., enriching the lives of her family.Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (Jess) Dunham of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Phyllis "Pam" Ritchie, of Lansing; sons, David (Jean) Morden, of Florence, Ky., Dennis (Jan) Morden, of Midland and Richard, of Federal Way, Wash.; sister, Sarah (Ron) Woodruff, of St. Johns, Mich.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Morden; mother, Helena Goodrich; father, Lewis Goodrich Sr.; brothers, Lewis Jr., Paul and Harold; and daughter-in-law, Fe Morden.There will be a private graveside funeral. A celebration of life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Betty's name to St. John's Episcopal Church of Midland. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.