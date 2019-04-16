Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Nixon. View Sign





Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Friends may call at Ware- Betty Nixon, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Betty was born March 3, 1934, daughter of Hellen M. and E. Keith Richter in Marshalltown, Iowa. When she was five years old, Betty and her parents moved to St. Louis, Mo. where she graduated from Groves High School. She played violin in the St. Louis Philharmonic and in the All-St. Louis County Orchestra.Betty spent 10 summers at what is now known as the Interlochen Center for the Arts, majoring in violin and playing in the Youth Symphony Orchestra each summer. She also served on staff for two years.Betty graduated cum Laude from the University of Michigan with a bachelor of music degree, majoring in vocal music education. She played violin in the University Orchestra and sang in the Michigan Singers. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Liberal Arts honor Society, and both Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Kappa Lambda music honorary societies. She was a member of Mu Phi music sorority, and served as president for two years.Upon graduation, Betty moved to Midland to be a vocal teacher at Central Intermediate School where she met her future husband, Ellis E. Nixon, an English teacher at Central, on her first day at work. They were married April 5, 1958 at the Memorial Presbyterian Church.Betty played in the Saginaw Symphony and sang in the Dow Women's Chorus and the Music Society Chorale. She was actively involved in the Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as director of the Junior Choir for several years, and later in life served on the library board, sang with the messengers of note and was active with the Voyagers group.Betty loved teaching music. She especially enjoyed traveling, reading, photography and spending time with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them was her favorite activity in her later years.Betty is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and her husband John; and their children, Melissa and Kristoffer.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Interlochen Center for the Arts.Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Friends may call at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler on April 17 from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

