Betty Ruth Pajunen, 94, of Midland, died peacefully in her sleep, Feb. 2, 2019 She was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Newberry in the Upper Peninsula to the late George and Nellie Trim. She attended Newberry schools and graduated from Newberry High.



After World War II, she married the late Erland Oscar Pajunen, Nov. 13, 1949 in Detroit, and had two sons, the late Charles Pajunen and Burton Pajunen. She spent much of her adult life in Midland raising her sons until moving to Sarasota, Fla. in late 2008 due to health reasons. She was an American patriot who loved marching bands, reading books and going to the casino.



She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Burton Pajunen and Kimberly (Beehr) Pajunen both formerly of Midland, now residing in Sarasota; one granddaughter, Carrie Eileen Pajunen of Sarasota, Fla.; sister, Jeanette Fulgenzi of Milwaukee, Wis.; also, she leaves very large and loving family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.