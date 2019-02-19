Beverly J. Anibal

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "She was a wonderful Lady, a great Sister-In-Law, and my..."
    - Neil Anibal

Beverly J. Anibal, 80, of Midland, passed away Feb. 18, 2019. A funeral service will take place at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lee Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Brian's House. Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com
Funeral Home
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.