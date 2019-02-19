Beverly J. Anibal, 80, of Midland, passed away Feb. 18, 2019. A funeral service will take place at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lee Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Brian's House. Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com