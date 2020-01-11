Beverly J. Baker (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Obituary
Beverly J. Baker, 81, of Midland, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at her residence following an illness. She was born Jan. 9, 1939, the daughter of Ervin and Bessie (Horning) Smith in Midland where she was raised and educated. On June 16, 1956 she married Arthur "Art" Baker in Midland.

During their 50 years of marriage, a favorite pastime of theirs was visiting the Soo Locks and lighthouses around the Great Lakes. Beverly also enjoyed trips to the casino, but most especially time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Dee) Baker of Hernando, Fla., Arthur (Wanda) Baker of Notasulga, Ala.; daughter, Carol (Jeff) Varner of Midland; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy; and many special friends where she recently lived at Washington Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art on Feb. 21, 2007; her brother, Melvin; and sister, Susan.

Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Beverly's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund or Cancer Services of Midland.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
