Beverly Joan Holtham, 81, of Sanford, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Aug. 21, 1937 to Lawrence and Adelaide (Drolet) Didia. On Feb. 6, 1992 she married Thomas Holtham and they had 27 wonderful years together.
Beverly worked as a bookkeeper and volunteered at Senior Services. She was an avid reader, Red Wings fan, enjoyed volleyball and loved going out for breakfast. Her family and grandchildren meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed. Her sarcasm, wit and humor brought many dear friends into her life.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Tom; children, Michael (Mary), Michele (Dan), Paul (Marie), Sharon (John), Kelley (Tom); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with three more on the way. She is also survived by her beloved pets, her dog, Maize; and cat, Buddy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Bassett of Heartland Hospice officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or the Midland Senior Services.
