Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 Funeral service 2:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640





Instead of memorial flower arrangements, the family suggests contributions to the Connie Keicher Memorial Scholarship Fund (Midland Area Foundation); the Robert Keicher Scholarship Fund at Delta College, University Center, MI; or donations for the establishment of a memorial scholarship fund in Beverly Keicher's name in Jonesville, Mich. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Beverly Joan (Baker) Keicher, 76, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Mrs. Keicher was born Oct. 27, 1942 in Hillsdale. She is the daughter of Carl W. and Edna M. (Stryker) Baker.Mrs. Keicher graduated from Jonesville High School in 1960. She attended Jackson Junior College earning an A.A. before moving on to Western Michigan University where she earned her B.A. in 1964. She taught fourth grade in Grand Blanc before moving to Midland in 1968 with her husband to raise a family. She returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in the greater Midland County area in the 1990s. She is a member of John Alden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Wilbur Thomas Lanphierd Chapter of the Daughters of the Union, the United States Daughters of 1812, Midland Genealogical Society, and is the historian for the Jonesville Alumni Association Board. She played clarinet for over two decades in the Midland Concert Band.Mrs. Keicher married Robert Frederic Keicher, July 18, 1964, in Jonesville. Mr. Keicher preceded her in death in 2003 from ALS. Mrs. Keicher and her husband enjoyed travelling all over the U.S. and the world. She is survived by son, Randall F. Keicher of Midland; daughter-in-law, Mary A. Keicher; step granddaughter, Nicole M. Boks; sisters, Audrey J. Baker, Cynthia M. Caskey (Stanley C. Caskey) and Ann E. Kittle (Donald M. Kittle); brother, Ron C. Baker (Lis N. Baker); several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her daughter Constance L. Keicher also preceded her in death.Mrs. Keicher enjoyed genealogy creating an extensive family record. She also enjoyed travelling. Her travels included attending several MSU bowl games, trips abroad, and trips to see family across the country. She also enjoyed attending Midland High School football games.Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home in Midland. Interment will be at Midland Municipal Cemetery.Visitation will be at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.Instead of memorial flower arrangements, the family suggests contributions to the Connie Keicher Memorial Scholarship Fund (Midland Area Foundation); the Robert Keicher Scholarship Fund at Delta College, University Center, MI; or donations for the establishment of a memorial scholarship fund in Beverly Keicher's name in Jonesville, Mich. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019

