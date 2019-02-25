Billy J. Chappel, 75, of Beaverton, formerly of Coleman, died with his family by his side, Friday Feb. 22, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born April 4, 1943 in Obion County Tennessee, the son of the late Ivan & Lula Mae (McBride) Bailey. Billy J. Chappel married Patricia M. Freiburger, Sept. 28, 1968 in Wayne, Michigan. Bill served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was known as the Twig Carver, carving flowers out of Maple twigs that he would sell at craft shows throughout Michigan. Bill was an excellent cook and had owned a bakery in Coleman. His latest interest was building models of tall ships.











Bill is survived by his wife Patricia of Beaverton; children Cathy & Jeff Saylor of Beaverton, William & Melissa Chappel of Ireland, Thomas & Pepper Chappel of Coleman, Patricia & Steven Methner of Coleman, Christina & Ryan Haggart of Coleman; grandchildren Kaleb, Raelynne, Will, Logan, Victoria, Sarah, Lee, Jave, Lillie; brother Roy Chappel of Hawaii and sister Brenda Roggenbuck of Florida.







Cremation has taken place. Donations may be directed to the or to the family. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.