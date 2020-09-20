Billy 'Ray' Smith
Billy Ray Smith of Columbia, Missouri, formerly of Midland, Michigan, passed away September 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 89. He was born on January 31, 1931 in Purdin, Missouri to Roy and Ida Smith. He was the youngest of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, their spouses and some of his nieces and nephews.
Ray is survived by his wife, Jane (Rutter); son, Michael (Lisa) Smith; son, Jeffrey (Sherolyn) Smith; and daughter, Pamela (Todd) Smith Bellaver; as well as 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Always going by his middle name, Ray graduated from Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Missouri and attended Missouri Valley College on a full chemistry scholarship, of which he was immensely proud. When he finished his bachelor's degree at Missouri Valley, he attended the University of Missouri in Columbia where he pursued a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master of science degree in agricultural chemistry. While at the University of Missouri, Ray met the love of his life on a blind date, Jane Rutter (Smith). They married in 1954 and shortly after, he was drafted and left to serve the U.S. Army in the Korean War. When he returned, he completed his master's degree at the University of Missouri and Ray and Jane then moved to West Lafayette, Indiana where he completed a master's degree in organic chemistry at Purdue University. Yes, he loved school.
Upon completion at Purdue, Ray accepted a position as a research chemist at The Dow Chemical Co. so he and Jane and their infant son Mike (Smith) packed up and moved to Midland, Michigan where he worked for 44 years and they raised all three of their children, adding Jeff (Smith) and Pam (Smith) Bellaver within the first five years after moving to Midland.
When he retired from Dow, he and Jane enjoyed many years of retirement, traveling sometimes with their camper and eventually without, playing cards, bike rides, hikes in state and national parks, involvement in local organizations and clubs, volunteering, gardening, working in the yard, visiting with friends and family, and time with their 10 grandchildren.
Ray will be remembered at a memorial service at Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be attended by family and invited guests only. In lieu of flowers, Ray asked that donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
