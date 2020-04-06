Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Chamberlin. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary



Bonnie J. Chamberlin passed away at her Midland home, Friday, April 3, 2020.

Bonnie was born in Midland County on her family's Sasse Road farm, Oct. 13, 1930. She was the seventh of eight children born to Wilbur and Mary Ellen (Neale) Woodcock. She attended the old Bailey School through the eighth grade and graduated from Midland High School in 1948. While in high school, she began as a coop for Michigan Bell Telephone.

After graduation, Bonnie traveled the Southwest United States and eventually settled in Los Angeles for two years, where she worked for Bell Telephone. Unable to find her fortune in California, Bonnie returned to Midland where she continued her employment at Michigan Bell Telephone as an operator. On Jan. 30, 1954, Bonnie wed Dudley Chamberlin and together they raised four children. Bonnie somehow managed to find the time to become active outside the home. She was involved with March of Dimes for many years. As well, the PTA, room mother, the Faculty Dames, a Cub Scout den mother and Sunday school teacher. She directed the church Christmas play for a few years too.

In 1972, Bonnie once again began a career. She worked at the Friend of the Court where she became a proud Teamster and helped to organize the courthouse. Later, Bonnie worked for the White and Lee Law Office finishing her career working in the Midland County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She retired in 1992.

Bonnie enjoyed bowling, gardening, cross stitching and was an avid reader. She was more than fond of the various family pets, especially two spoiled Beagles! Throughout her life Bonnie enjoyed baseball and finally became a fan of both the MSU and U of M Basketball teams.

Bonnie is survived by her four children, Mary Lynne, Catherine (Howard McCready) Jeffery, and David. She is also survived by her brother, Lynn Woodcock; and her sister, Monica Doan. Bonnie also has two brother-in-laws, Ronald J. Sears and Donovan Chamberlin. Bonnie has many nieces and nephews as well. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley; her parents and siblings, Donald Woodcock, Iris Fosgitt, Ellen Wixom, Beatrice Sears and Larry Woodcock.

There will be a graveside service later for both Bonnie and Dudley at Laporte Cemetery.

