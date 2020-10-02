1/1
Bonnie L. Putnam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. Putnam
Bonnie Lorraine Putnam, 89, formerly of Midland, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Azpira Place of Breton in Grand Rapids. She was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Midland, daughter of the late Arthur and Maudie (Ordiway) Kaweck. On Oct. 23, 1954 she married William E. "Bill" Putnam. Bonnie loved reading, camping, doing word find puzzles and being with her family.
She will be missed by her daughters, Susan Putnam (Allen Richard) of Grand Rapids and Jill Putnam-Johnson (Jim) of Midland; grandchildren, Alaina Richard and Austin Johnson; and by her brother, Varne Rueff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2002; and by her brother, Howard Kaweck.
Services for Bonnie have taken place and were led by Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III of Memorial Presbyterian Church, with interment in Midland Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Seasons Adult Day Program at Senior Services, 4812 Dublin Ave, Midland MI 48640, www.seniorservicesmidland.org
Arrangements for Mrs. Putnam have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road in Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved