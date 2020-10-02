Bonnie L. Putnam
Bonnie Lorraine Putnam, 89, formerly of Midland, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Azpira Place of Breton in Grand Rapids. She was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Midland, daughter of the late Arthur and Maudie (Ordiway) Kaweck. On Oct. 23, 1954 she married William E. "Bill" Putnam. Bonnie loved reading, camping, doing word find puzzles and being with her family.
She will be missed by her daughters, Susan Putnam (Allen Richard) of Grand Rapids and Jill Putnam-Johnson (Jim) of Midland; grandchildren, Alaina Richard and Austin Johnson; and by her brother, Varne Rueff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2002; and by her brother, Howard Kaweck.
Services for Bonnie have taken place and were led by Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III of Memorial Presbyterian Church, with interment in Midland Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Seasons Adult Day Program at Senior Services, 4812 Dublin Ave, Midland MI 48640, www.seniorservicesmidland.org
Arrangements for Mrs. Putnam have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road in Midland.