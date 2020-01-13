Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Petricevic. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Living Word Church 2010 N. Stark Rd. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:30 AM Living Word Church 2010 N. Stark Rd. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born to the late Melvin and Arleen Miller, May 20, 1947, in Marion Springs, Michigan, and is survived by her siblings Jean Ann and Frank Gross, Sonny and Joan Miller, Joyce and Marvin Weigold, Dick and Martha Miller, Jim and Gerri Miller, JoAnn and Walter Kroll, Bob and Jan Miller, Jenney Wendling, Butch and Lois Miller, Lucy Maier, Dean and Deb Miller, Carla and Floyd Brown, along with honorary siblings Don McDonald and Franny Thiel. Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Miller.



Bonnie married Michael Petricevic in 1968, and they have lived happily together in the Mid-Michigan area for the last 51 years. Bonnie is survived by her two children and their families: Son Michael Petricevic Jr., wife Cheryl, and their sons Andrew and Alec of Midland; and daughter Traci (Petricevic)



Bonnie was unique and skilled in many ways. She was born a twin and deeplyloved the Lord, her Bible, her family, her friends, the beach, the Detroit Tigers... and Elvis! She was famous for her cooking, her fun-loving spirit and sense of humor, and a beautiful ability to make everyone feel special and at peace. Bonnie loved music, and she and Mike were excellent dancers. She served in her local church and pioneered a home interior outreach program for women in need. Later in life she became known as "Grandma Bonnie" when she opened a daycare in her home to bring love and care to God's little ones, many of whom are now grown but will always think of her as Grandma Bonnie. Bonnie was also known as a mother, grandmother, and caregiver to countless others, generously opening her home to so many over the years who were in need of a meal, a bed, or a friend.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Living Word Church, 2010 N. Stark Rd., Midland, Michigan 48642, with visitation from 10:30 until 11:30.

