Brad Kenneth Weeks
Brad Kenneth Weeks, 47, passed away May 15, 2020 after a traffic accident. He was born Oct. 16, 1972 to Robert and Beverly (Harmsworth) Weeks.
Brad worked for Walmart for 13 years. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and wrestling. He also enjoyed spending time with his cat Muffin and was a proud uncle to many.
Brad is survived by his mother, Beverly Weeks; siblings, Kim (Chuck) Dudinetz, Darren (Angel) Weeks; nephews and nieces, P.J., Joshua, Sarah, Amber, Courtney and Robert.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens. A memorial service to celebrate Brad's life will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Smart Paws.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Weeks family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 21, 2020.