Brad Kenneth Weeks
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad Kenneth Weeks
Brad Kenneth Weeks, 47, passed away May 15, 2020 after a traffic accident. He was born Oct. 16, 1972 to Robert and Beverly (Harmsworth) Weeks.
Brad worked for Walmart for 13 years. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and wrestling. He also enjoyed spending time with his cat Muffin and was a proud uncle to many.
Brad is survived by his mother, Beverly Weeks; siblings, Kim (Chuck) Dudinetz, Darren (Angel) Weeks; nephews and nieces, P.J., Joshua, Sarah, Amber, Courtney and Robert.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens. A memorial service to celebrate Brad's life will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Smart Paws.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Weeks family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved