Bronwen McKenzie, 64, loving wife of Jim McKenzie, passed away after a brief illness, Jan. 11, 2020 in Gloucester, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Clinton S. Burhans and Barbara (Almstead) Stoughton. Bron was born in Madison, Wis., but spent most of her early years in Michigan and went on to attend college at Michigan State University where she became an active member of Kappa Delta sorority, creating friendships she maintained to the present time. After college, she joined Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant stationed in New Jersey, but after meeting Jim (a retired reserve fire captain) she transferred to Boston. After Eastern closed, she briefly joined Trump Shuttle as base manager of flight attendants, but was recruited by American Airlines where she went on to become manager of passenger services. She retired after 20 years. Bron and Jim then moved to Gloucester. They were active in the Gloucester Elks where she served as Lodge Secretary for seven years and made many lasting friendships. Bron then went to work at Cruiseport Gloucester as manager of the Beauport cruise ship and then at their Hotel Boutique until her illness.



Bron leaves her loving husband, Jim of 39 years; her mother, Barbara Stoughton of Midland; her brothers, Clinton Burhans and his wife Rebecca and Michael, all of Michigan; her uncle, Jim Almstead and his wife Jan of Rochester, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, Peter McKenzie and his wife Judy, of Danvers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bron was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Clinton Burhans; her youngest brother, Jeff; her dear stepfather, Bud Stoughton; and her in-laws, Peter and Elizabeth McKenzie.



There will be no visiting hours. Her memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Gloucester on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. Burial will be held privately. A special thanks to the nurses and doctors of Beverly Hospital for providing such kind support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930.