Bruce Jesse Macartney Jr., 70, of Midland, died Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019 at MidMichigan Regional Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Bruce Jesse and Ada (Arcangeli) Macartney Sr. On May 22, 1999 he married Carol Wills in Midland. Bruce retired from Dow Corning Corp as an electrical and industrial tradesman. As an avid musician, Bruce was a member of the Folk Music Society in Midland and travelled to folk festivals in other countries around the world. He played in the following bands around the area: Roane, Two Boys from Bay City, Sonas, Chicken String Band and played a weekly jam session at the Stein Haus in Bay City. As well as being an accomplished entertainer, Bruce was a private pilot and used the Barstow Airport to keep his craft.He is survived by his wife, Carol Macartney of Midland; and his children, Shannon (Richard) Blasy of Midland, Bruce Jesse "BJ" (Laura) Macartney III of Eleuthera, Bahamas and Kathleen "Kati" (Blake) Conant of Kauai, Hawaii; his grandchildren, Anna and Luke Blasy, Jonah, Megan, and Molly Macartney, and Giovanna Conant. Bruce is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Duval of Plainfield, N.J., Peter Macartney of Pensacola, Fla. and Barbara (Robert) Hannon of Madison, N.J.; and his nieces and nephews, Dianne (Paul) Seamans Garvey, Cody (Jen) Macartney and Clay (Rachel) Macartney.Bruce's brothers-in-law are John (Linda) Wills of Shepherd and their sons, Gregg and Marc; and Grant Wills of San Jose, Costa Rico and his sister-in-law is Leanne (Steve) Hocquard of Midland and their children, Kate, Kyle and Alex.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Macartney.Bruce is known for his unwavering positive spirit, his deep passion for playing music, giving his all for his family and finding pride in his many hands-on projects. He will forever be known for his sparkling blue eyes full of curiosity and for holding the bar high. He built a beautiful life and he always said and believed, "Life is good."A memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Toni and Trish House of Auburn or Memorial Presbyterian Church Food Pantry. Cremation arrangements for Bruce have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

