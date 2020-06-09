Bryton T. LaLonde
On Sunday June 7, 2020, Bryton Thyme LaLonde, daughter, sister, auntie and friend passed away in a Jeep accident at the young age of 22.
Bryton or "B" as she was known, was born Feb. 22, 1998 in Midland to Tracey LaLonde and Eli Eastman. She graduated in 2016 from Bullock Creek High School and was currently employed at Wild's Plumbing and Heating.
Bryton's smile was infectious and her laugh was always joyous. She lived every day to the fullest. Bryton was known as the life of the party and demanded to be the center of attention. She was compassionate, kind and caring. Bryton was preceded in death by her nana, Billie Jo LaLonde.
Surviving are her parents, Tracey and Eli; baby brother, Braydon; grandparents, Papa Brent LaLonde, grandpa, Dave Eastman; grandma, Lillian (Larry) Bishop, her special Nene, Dorene Bergeron; her second family, Joe and Kelly Inman, big brother, Cody & little sister, Jadynn. She also leave behind her dogs, Oscar and Tucker; her best friends, Serenity Reddo, Brandon Nichols; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To know Bryton was to love Bryton. She will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Midland City Cemetery. Everyone attending is requested to wear a mask or some type of face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a college fund for her brother's education. She was his number 1 supporter. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
