Arrangements are with Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau. Buford Frederick Waling, 104, of Maple City, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.Born on March 21, 1915, the son of Frederick and Lydia (Potts) Waling, Buford grew up on a farm in Brook, Ind. He studied in a one-room schoolhouse and later attended Indiana University in Bloomington where he received his master's degree in chemistry. It was there that he met his future bride, Frances Whaley, a nutrition major. They married on Aug. 23, 1941 and moved to Midland, where he found his lifelong job at The Dow Chemical Co.Throughout his life, Buford had a great love for the woods and his acreage on Lime Lake. He was active at his churches in Midland and Leland until just a few years ago. He was loved and admired by friends and family near and far.Buford is survived by his two children, Paul (Janine) Waling and Diane (Marc) Kemp; seven grandchildren, Stacy (Brandon) Luther, Erik (Anneli) Waling, Maria (Mikael Ljung) Waling, Tomas (Rebecka Martinsson) Waling, Travis (Greta) Kemp, Andrew (Christy) Kemp, Jason (Courteney) Kemp; and eight great grandchildren, Alana, Simon, Emilie, Benjamin, Alice, Frances, Hunter and Brooklyn.A special thanks to his loving caregivers, Marcie Hester and Nancy Martin, and also to the crew from Comfort Keepers.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; his son, Jan; and his brother, Charles.His service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Leland Community United Methodist Church with the family greeting friends at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Cleveland Township Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Pastor Chuck Towersey of the Fresh Wind Christian Community will officiate.Memorials may be directed to Leelanau Christian Neighbors, PO Box 196, Lake Leelanau, MI 49653.Please share condolences and memories with Buford's family at www.martinson.info Arrangements are with Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.

