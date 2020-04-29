Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Cox

Calvin Edward "Cal" Cox Jr., of Newport News, Va., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at age 95. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Elaine "Pat" Cox.

Cal was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in Ludington, to Calvin Edward Cox Sr. and Violet Candace Fournier. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1942 and joined the Navy. Cal earned a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1949 and an M.B.A. in 1950, both from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Cal then joined The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, where he met Pat. They married Oct. 18, 1952. The Cox family moved several times with Dow Chemical, living in Texas, Michigan and Zurich, Switzerland, before settling in Virginia in 1967.

Cal was a devoted husband and a gentle father to his children. He passed on his love for the game of golf to his son Robert and daughter Carol, through many rounds of golf over the years at the James River Country Club. He also passed on his love of discussing sports and politics to his eldest daughter, Nancy. Cal was an avid bridge player alongside Pat and was known to enjoy a glass of red wine or scotch. After retiring in 1986, Cal and Pat spent many happy years visiting friends and family, and researching the genealogy of their family.

Cal was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Alanson Cox. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Gossett of Houston, Texas; his son, Robert Edward Cox (Melissa) of Anchorage, Alaska; and his daughters, Nancy Cox Welsh (Greg) of Frisco, Texas and Carol Ann Cox (Rocio) of Del Mar, Calif. Cal will be missed by his grandchildren, Tyler Patrick Cox, Stacey Welsh Dominguez and Christopher Taylor Cox; and great-granddaughters, Lyra Gwen Cox and Rosalind Quinn Cox.

Cal was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. His ashes will be interred in a columbarium at the church alongside Pat. Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending the lifting of travel and social gathering restrictions. The family requests that those wanting to make a donation, please do so to a cause of their choice in Cal's name.

