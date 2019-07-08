Guest Book View Sign Service Information Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 310 E. Washington St. P. O. Box 362 Freeland , MI 48623 (989)-695-9431 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Agnes Catholic Church Freeland , MI View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church Freeland , MI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church Freeland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carie Ellen Kaniszewski LaFond made her debut on life's stage, May 12, 1973. Carie lived her life to the absolute fullest with a zest and charisma that was enviable. She made every person feel like a member of her family, which is a tribute to her kind and loving heart. Carie married the love of her life, Paul, on May 25, 1996, in what she called a fairy tale wedding. They brought into this world two of Carie's greatest accomplishments, Jackson Paul, 17, and Lauren Ellen, 15. The love for her husband and children knew no bounds and was truly what she lived and fought for every day. Carie was a lifelong athlete. She was a stand-out three-sport athlete in high school and went on to play college basketball at Northern Michigan University on a full ride scholarship. From there she transferred to MSU where she earned a master's degree in communications. These accolades lead her to Amway Corporation in Ada, giving her the opportunity of global travel and to make an impact on countless lives worldwide. In 2008, she accepted a position with The Dow Chemical Co. where she worked for 10 years. Most recently she had accepted the role of North American Operations and Site Communications for Corteva Agriscience. Outside of work, Carie was always volunteering and willing to lend a hand. She was a Proton Beam board member and ABTA committee member, both services which allowed her the opportunity to meet, counsel and support fellow brain tumor survivors to aid them in their own battles. She also devoted countless hours to Family and Children's Services in Midland. Somehow she still managed to make time to coach her kids' teams and was most happy watching them excel at a variety of sports and activities.



She has been greeted at the Heavenly gates by her grandparents, Vic and Dora Engelhardt and Walter Kaniszewski Sr.; her aunt, Lydia Maurer; and her baby brother, Adam Kaniszewski.



She will be sorely missed by her husband, Paul; and their children, Jackson and Lauren; her parents, Walter Kaniszewski and Ellen Wilson; her siblings, Jason Kaniszewski (Staci), Erin Hendrick (Patrick), Anthony Moses and Veronica Louchart; her grandmother, Frances Kaniszewski; her in-laws, Christine LaFond and Duane LaFond; her brother and sister-in-law, Sarah LaFond and Adam LaFond (Christy); many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as her nieces and nephews.



Carie was an absolute warrior. She battled back from two brain surgeries in 2006, again in 2011, followed by 12 weeks of Proton Beam radiation. In April, Carie discovered symptoms related to complications within her brain stem which was the site of her original tumor. Carie never wavered in her fight and battled hard right to the bitter end. She never once gave up fighting; she simply ran out of gas and out of time. Carie lived a life full of grace, full of laughter and full of light. The lives she touched are countless and there are simply not enough words to describe the force that was Carie. She lived well, she loved even better and she will be missed by all.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Freeland. The Rev. Fr. Andrew LaFramboise will officiate. Per Carie's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Freeland on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and then at church on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, Carie would be pleased if you would consider making donations to the causes that she was most involved with: Family and Children Services in Midland, 1714 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI 48640; American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631; or Wayne State University Brain Tumor Research Fund, Attn GR Barger MD Department of Neurology, 8D-UHC 4201 St. Antoine, Detroit, MI 48201. Arrangements are by Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland, MI 48623-0362.

