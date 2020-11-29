1/1
Carl Kocsis
1926 - 2020
Carl Kocsis
Carl Kocsis, 93, passed away suddenly at North Woods Village in Kalamazoo on November 27, 2020. He was born to Alex and Elizabeth (Pauloi) Kocsis on December 31, 1926. Carl was raised in Merrill and St. Louis, MI. He moved to Midland in 1949 and lived there until 2019.
Carl worked as a licensed journeyman and master craftsman for Dow Chemical for 38 years, retiring in 1982. He served in World War II in Europe. Carl loved playing cards, taking car trips, going to the casino and his family. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Delores (Corbat) Kocsis in January 2020; by brothers, Alex, Steve, Zel, Louie, and sister Betty Gerzseny. He is survived by his daughter Carol (Gerry) LaChapelle of Kalamazoo, sons Michael (Deborah) Kocsis of Loveland, CO and Robert (Kina) Kocsis of Holt, MI; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Mary Ann (Calvin) Morris and Helen (Marvin) Woodcock both of St. Louis, MI and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Liturgy will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Fr. Peter Gaspeny will officiate with the Rite of Committal to follow in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the United States Department of the Army. Carl's family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Visitation and graveside services are limited to 25 people at one time, and social distancing and face mask rules under health department guidelines will be followed.





Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
