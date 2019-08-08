Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl M. Monroe. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Carl was a 1957 graduate of Sturgis High School. He attended Western Michigan University and graduated in 1962, majoring in paper technology and chemistry. While at WMU he was a member of Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a cryptographer until 1965.



Carl joined Dow Corning Corp in 1965, working as a TS & D chemist in Greensboro, N.C. until 1971, then in Midland until he retired in 2000. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon for many years, and also served on the finance and mission committees. He was a member of the founding board of Calvary Baptist Academy where he served for over 20 years. After retirement he assisted families and individuals with budget counseling through Crown Ministries. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.



Carl is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Cheryl (Tim) Chapman of Lima, Peru, Greg (Eileen) Monroe of Freeland, Lisa (Michael) Miller, Calgary of Alberta, Canada; and grandchildren, Lauren Chapman, Micah Chapman, Abigail Chapman, Samuel Monroe, Carson Miller, Blake Miller, Madison Miller and Cole Miller. Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Monroe.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Dan Dickerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Calvary Baptist Academy, Scholarship Fund.



