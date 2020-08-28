1/1
Carol A. Struthers
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Struthers
Carol A. Struthers, 91, of Midland, died Aug. 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Herman and Hilda (Dollhoff) Schart, she was born Dec. 18, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. The family moved from Cleveland to San Francisco when she was 16. From there, Carol attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating with a bachelor's degree in decorative arts. She was also a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. While there she met and married James "Jim" A. Struthers (now deceased) on Feb. 10, 1951. The couple moved to Midland when Jim accepted a position at The Dow Chemical Co. She loved her dear friends, mountains, skiing and travel. She lived with a lifelong curiosity, learning about the history of the land and the people who lived in the many places she visited. Carol enjoyed the natural beauty of her home and surroundings which inspired much of her art. She worked in watercolors and pastels, but is best known for her woodblock prints, which she taught herself to do, many of which are in private collections around the world. Her work has been shown in MCFTA, Studio 23 and most recently in a retrospective in her honor at Creative 360. Carol supported many of the art institutions in and around Midland, and was a docent, later a board member, then Exhibitions Committee Chair for the Arts Council, Midland Center for the Arts.
Carol is survived by her children, Clinton (Becky) Struthers of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Richard (Rosemary Lewando) Struthers of Putney, Vt. and Leslie (Lin Hartman) Struthers of Carnegie, Pa.; grandchildren, Courtney (Rob) Morgenstern of Midland, Bridget Struthers (Jovie Federici) of Brattleboro, Vt., Reilly Struthers (Shannon Heath) of Portland, Ore. and Rory Struthers of Putney; great-grandchildren, Silas and Theodore Morgenstern.
Messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com. Memorials may be offered to Creative 360, or Shelterhouse of Midland. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Creative 360, Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Creative 360
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved