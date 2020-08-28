Carol A. Struthers
Carol A. Struthers, 91, of Midland, died Aug. 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Herman and Hilda (Dollhoff) Schart, she was born Dec. 18, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. The family moved from Cleveland to San Francisco when she was 16. From there, Carol attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating with a bachelor's degree in decorative arts. She was also a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. While there she met and married James "Jim" A. Struthers (now deceased) on Feb. 10, 1951. The couple moved to Midland when Jim accepted a position at The Dow Chemical Co. She loved her dear friends, mountains, skiing and travel. She lived with a lifelong curiosity, learning about the history of the land and the people who lived in the many places she visited. Carol enjoyed the natural beauty of her home and surroundings which inspired much of her art. She worked in watercolors and pastels, but is best known for her woodblock prints, which she taught herself to do, many of which are in private collections around the world. Her work has been shown in MCFTA, Studio 23 and most recently in a retrospective in her honor at Creative 360. Carol supported many of the art institutions in and around Midland, and was a docent, later a board member, then Exhibitions Committee Chair for the Arts Council, Midland Center for the Arts.
Carol is survived by her children, Clinton (Becky) Struthers of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Richard (Rosemary Lewando) Struthers of Putney, Vt. and Leslie (Lin Hartman) Struthers of Carnegie, Pa.; grandchildren, Courtney (Rob) Morgenstern of Midland, Bridget Struthers (Jovie Federici) of Brattleboro, Vt., Reilly Struthers (Shannon Heath) of Portland, Ore. and Rory Struthers of Putney; great-grandchildren, Silas and Theodore Morgenstern.
. Memorials may be offered to Creative 360, or Shelterhouse of Midland. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 25, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Creative 360, Midland.