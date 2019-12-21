Carol Ann Formsma (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Carol Ann Formsma, 89, of Freeland, passed away peacefully, Dec. 20, 2019 at New Hope Valley in Saginaw. She was born Nov. 28, 1930 to the late Ralph and Marguerite (Brenner) Cox. On Dec. 27, 1952 she married Duane Formsma and they had 58 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2010.

Carol worked at Midland County Council on Aging retiring in 1991. She was a member of Eagle Ridge Church of God and Coleman United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, travel and most of all, family.

Carol is survived by her children, Thomas (Kim) Formsma, Elizabeth (Jeff Sondeen) Ingram, Cynthia (Gerald) Ferron, Ann (Kevin) Pavlicek-Winkelmann; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Greiner officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toni and Trish House.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Formsma family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
