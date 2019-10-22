Carol Ann Gordon, 57, of Sanford, passed away suddenly Oct. 19, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1962 to Ed and Shirley (Wirtz) Chapman. On Sept. 3, 1993 she married Thomas Gordon.
Carol worked as a teller at Chemical Bank for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting such as macramé and making wreathes. She loved photography specifically taking pictures of lighthouses and waterfalls. Carol was a devoted wife and mother and loved her children and husband with all her heart. She will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Rebecca and Ryan; parents, Ed and Shirley Chapman; her brother, Lynn (Lisa) Chapman; and niece, Amanda Menkueld. She is also survived by her in-laws, Jeff Gordon, Brad (Debbie) Gordon, Peggy (Jodi) Clare and Bianne (Leo) Martinosi.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Don Duford officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place a Homer Township Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Meridian Public Schools or the donor's favorite charity.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gordon family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com