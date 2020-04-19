Carol E. Grice
Carol E. Grice, 97, of Midland, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cascades Senior Living in Midland. The daughter of the late William and Ida (Harmier) Fry was born in Bentley Michigan, Bay County on Dec. 25, 1922. She was raised and educated in Beaverton where she graduated from Beaverton High School in 1941. On March 6, 1943, Carol married Kenneth in Beaverton. They moved to Midland in 1956. She enjoyed raising beagles with her husband and doing jigsaw puzzles. Carol was a member of the Homer United Methodist Church, the Circle of Love at the church and the Sturgeon Creek Beagle Club.
Surviving are her sons, Gary (Mary) Grice, Thomas (Kim) Grice all of Midland; daughter, Diann (Virgil) Doran of Midland; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in 1987; brothers, Elmer, Melvin, Marvin, Louis, Clarence, Irvin Fry; sisters, Irene Parker, Stella Brushaber, Evelyn Smith, Geraldine Jeska.
Private funeral services will be conducted with the family at Homer Township Cemetery. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020