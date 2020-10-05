Carol Fales

Carol Jean Fales (Hitz) left this world to be amongst the angels on Oct. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her by beloved children, Amy Taylor (Caspers) married to Brad Taylor, Carie Caspers and Jason Fales. One her greatest joys was her grandchildren, Michelle Taylor, Ben Taylor, Ashley Caspers, Crystal Gibson, James Fales and Darby Fales.

Carol lived most of of her life in Midland and worked at the Midland Daily News for 20 years. She will be missed by all that knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store