Carol Haskins
Carol L. Haskins, 81, passed away Aug. 3, 2020. She was born in Saginaw, Jan. 28, 1939 to the late Merle and Lawrence Scheisswohl of Freeland. Carol married Robert Haskins on April 23, 1960 at St. James Catholic Church in Bay City. Together they shared 60 years of marriage. Carol was a member of the Blessed Sacrament parish in Midland, where her compassion for others was apparent through her dedicated service with the hospital and funeral ministries. She loved reading, playing cards with friends, and chatting with her ever expanding group of adopted daughters.
Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Haskins of Sanford; daughter, Lori Revard of Saginaw; son, Dr. Jeff (Beth) Haskins of North Ridgeville, Ohio; grandson, Drs. Ryan (Kelly) Haskins of Gaithersburg, Md.; granddaughter, Kayla Haskins of Washington, DC; and granddaughter, Darcie Haskins of Beavercreek, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to make a donation in Carol's name to the Priests' Retirement Fund, Diocese of Saginaw (https://www.saginaw.org/priestsretirement
), Blessed Sacrament Parish (https://www.blessed-midland.org/
) or a honor/memorial gift to LUNGevity Foundation (https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=578
).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass will take place at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.