Carol Joy Shangle-Gillette, 82, passed away peacefully, June 6, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare of Pensacola Nursing Home in Pensacola, Fla.
Carol was born, in Midland, Dec. 22, 1936 to the late Henry and Ellen Shangle.
She was a graduate of Midland High School, now retired.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Garza of Midland; three children, David Gillette of Jacksonville, Fla., Debbie Gillette-Sinclair of Alpena, Kathy Gillette-Castellani of Pensacola, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Joshua Gillette, Shain Gillette, Jennifer Bowling-Radcliff, Pamela Castellani-Lucas, Melissa Castellani, Stefani Castellani, Tom Sinclair, Christina Sinclair, Samantha Sinclair; and nearly 11 great-grandchildren, Emma Gillette, Luke Radcliff, Zander Gillette, Addy Lucas, Makayla Castellani, Matthew Castellani, Ariana Juarez, Johnny Godwin, Micah Godwin, Keagon Sinclair and baby Lincoln Lucas (on the way).
Carol lived life to its fullest through life's simple pleasures. Carol loved doing things like the Red Hat Ladies, playing card games such as euchre and canasta. Carol just enjoyed being among friends and family. She enjoyed family get-togethers when she could chat and laugh and just enjoy each other.
Family and friends whose lives were touched by Carol are invited to the viewing at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Midland Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. to celebrate Carol's life, share some memories, reminisce, support each other and of course Carol's favorite thing…just chat.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Homer Township Cemetery Chapel, 1136 E. Prairie Road, Midland. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider .