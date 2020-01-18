Carol Semerau, 74, of Midland, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Oct. 26, 1945 to the late French and Bessie (Bixler) Greathouse. On June 25, 1965 she married Frank Semerau and they had 47 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on April 13, 2012.
Carol worked as a medical biller for Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. She enjoyed sewing, quilting club, water aerobics group and was a member of the Red Hats. Carol volunteered at various activities including King's Daughters and as a prayer provider for medical facilities.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Lisa (David) Tutterow, Michelle (Robert) Sparling; grandchildren, Joshua Paris, Jason (Hannah) Paris; and great-grandchild, Payton Paris. She is also survived by her brother, Earl (Mary) Greathouse. Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Carl (Joan) Greathouse.
A memorial visitation will be held at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 12-2 pm. Burial will take place at Coopers Rock Mountain, W.V. at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland's King's Daughters Home.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Semerau family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com