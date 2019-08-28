Carol May Bedell (nee Eavy), of Midland, a devoted and caring wife of 36 years, loving mother and grandmother and a warmhearted and generous friend to all she touched, passed away far too soon, Aug. 24, 2019.
Born March 13, 1951 in Flint to Kenneth and Shirley (Andrews) Eavy, Carol graduated from Flushing High School in 1969 and earned an LPN degree from Genesee Community College. She worked for 24 years at McLaren Hospital as a nurse. Carol married Wayne Bedell in Flint on Dec. 10, 1983.
Carol will be remembered for her enduring faith, limitless love and incredible devotion to family and friends, unending thoughtfulness and generosity and passion for sharing her love of gardening, baking, and sewing with her adoring grandchildren.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Dr. Wayne Bedell; and four daughters, Michelle Castro (Rosindo) of Holland, Mich., Heather Hettler (Justin) of Rockford, Ill., Dr. Sarah Wasserman (Donald), of Portage, Dr. Alyse Bedell (Stephen Buskirk) of Chicago; and her adored cat, Sweetie. Also surviving are her six cherished grandchildren, Elijah, Jadon and Ella Hettler, Olivia Castro, and Jonah and Joshua Wasserman. Carol is survived by one brother, Jerry (Reneé); sisters, Kay McLaren and Janet (Phil) Donnelly; and several greatly adored nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Midland First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St. Carol's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or the Missaukee Humane Society.