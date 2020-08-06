Carole Venney

Carole Lynn Venney, 61, of Midland, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home. She was born October 5, 1958, in Midland, the daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Ruth Esther (Schultz) Waskevich. She was predeceased by siblings Lawrence Thomas Waskevich, Joann Marie Stevens, and James Steven Waskevich, and by grandparents Blanche and James Schultz that she was close to, and by nephew Robert Schneider.

Surviving are her one remaining sister Betty (Allen) Thomsen of Lake City, MI, nieces and nephews Bruce (Carol) Reed, Laura Reed of North Port, FL, Thomas (Jackie) Schneider of Venice, FL, Tana (Mark) Buning of Falmouth, MI, Roger (Vickie) Thomsen of Linwood, MI, Tammy (Curt Luedtke) Brown, Ann (Neil) Sheffer, Robert's family Kimberly Cloud and daughter Ella Jo Cloud-Schneider, and close friends Marsha Miller, Don LaMay, Corinne Eisenman, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carole was a graduate of Midland High School and had a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Northwood University and was employed with The Dow Chemical Company.

Carole and her nephew Bruce, being close in age, spent many hours as children playing Canasta. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed playing bingo, going to the movies, and family picnics.

Carole will be meeting her beloved cat Jameson in heaven.

Funeral services and burial will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Midland Municipal Cemetery on Orchard Drive.



