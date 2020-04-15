Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Elizabeth Stuart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Elizabeth Stuart

Caroline Stuart joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 97, on April 8, 2020. She died, following a short illness, due to complications of dementia caused by Parkinson's Disease, at Beacon Hill of Eastgate in Grand Rapids. Caroline was the eldest child of A. Henry and Henrietta Emma Albrecht. She was born at their home in Manistee, March 11, 1923. Caroline graduated from Manistee High School in 1941. She pursued a career with the Western Union until her 30s, and later worked for the United States Post Office, in Freeland. Caroline was a devoted Christian, who looked forward to the day she would meet Jesus face-to-face. She actively participated in her churches, and volunteered in numerous organizations, while living in Midland. She was a loving wife of 45 years to Ralph (Bud) Stuart, and cared for him through several illnesses. Caroline was a loving, protective mother to her three daughters, and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Caroline will be greatly missed by her daughters, Shelley (Thomas) Gibbons, Kathy Stuart, Linda (Thomas) McDade; her grandchildren, Harper "Katie" Gibbons, Brittany (Jeremy) Dutcher, Molly (Caleb) Seal, Sean (Allison) McDade, Colin McDade, Christy McDade; and her great-grandchildren, Shane Hogan, Charlize Dutcher, and Elliott McDade. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Stuart; brother-in-law, Don Edwards, and many nieces and nephews. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband; along with her siblings, Margaret Edwards, Marion Hansen, Eleanor Mitchell, William Albrecht, Mildred Albrecht; sisters-in-law, Betty Cullen Johnson and Lorna June Conley; and brothers-in-law, Donald Cullen, Robert Conley, Dean Stuart, Bill Hansen and David Mitchell.

A memorial service celebrating Caroline's life will be held at a later date, with burial of her cremated remains at Freeport Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Beacon Hill Foundation or Samaritan's Purse. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Beacon Hill at Eastgate, for their decade of loving care to Caroline. Condolences may be sent online at

Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020

