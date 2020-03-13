Caroline M. Shuler
Caroline M. Shuler, 68, of Midland, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Joseph A. and Dorothy E. (Duso) Bray was born July 20, 1951 in Bay City where she was raised. Carol graduated from John Glen High School in 1969 and then went on to work with Saginaw Valley State University in the Math and Science Center from 1982 to 1997. On Sept. 25, 1971, she married Brian Shuler in Midland. After 44 years of marriage, he passed away in 2015.
Carol was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and the Saginaw Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She was an avid knitter, crocheter and enjoyed going to craft shows.
Surviving are her children, Brian Scott Shuler of the Traverse City area, Joe (Melissia) Shuler of Hope and Kay Cunningham of Hope; grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, Stephanie, Jordan, Taylor (Keifer) Carlton, Joseph, Matthew and Hannah.
Per Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services will be held. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be offered to MidMichigan Homecare and Hospice or to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020