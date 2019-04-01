Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. (Tyrrell) Clark-Babcock. View Sign





Funeral services for Carolyn will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2018 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with burial next to Jack in Midland Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6–8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial's in Carolyn's name may be offered to the Gordonville United Methodist Church or the American Legion Post 443. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at Carolyn J. (Tyrrell) Clark – Babcock, age 79 of Midland, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. The daughter of the late Robert and Perlis (Miner) Tyrrell was born Aug. 16, 1939 in Midland, where she graduated from Midland High School in 1957. She went to work as a Co-op at Dow Chemical Co. and worked there until she started her family in 1960. Carolyn then returned to work for Tyrrell Data Service, Ashman Meat Market and then retired from Midland Public Schools in 2002. On May 28, 1977, she married her husband, Jack D. "Pooch" Babcock in Midland. They were married 32 years before he preceded her in death on July 23, 2009.Carolyn is survived by her children, David (Lori) Clark of Sanford, Brian (Cindy) Clark of Midland, and Beth (Rachel) Clark of Grand Blanc; step children, Kirk Babcock (Steven Patrick) of TN, Jeri (Rick) Overly of Midland, Ginger (Dennis) Yarch of Shepherd, Gena Zandbergen of Sanford; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Batch of AZ; brother, Gary (Sharron) Tyrrell of Midland; sister in-law, Marsha Tyrrell of FL, Ginger Krueger of Midland; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Merland Tyrrell, Donald Tyrrell, Richard (Lynne) Tyrrell; sisters Bonna (Joe) Maly, Shirley (Jim) Stark; brothers in-law, Marvin Batch, Bob Krueger; sister in-law, Erma (Don) Riggie;Her family was the most important part of her life. She had many friends she treasured, her closest being Kathy Burch and Donna Clink. She was a Tigers, Lions and Pistons fan. She enjoyed all of the sports her kids and grandkids played and was a good cheering spectator. Carolyn was a member of the Gordonville United Methodist Church and a member of the Auxillary of the American Legion Post 443.Funeral services for Carolyn will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2018 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with burial next to Jack in Midland Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6–8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial's in Carolyn's name may be offered to the Gordonville United Methodist Church or the American Legion Post 443. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

