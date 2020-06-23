Carrie Lynn Hennig

CARRIE LYNN (JEWETT) HENNIG, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 4th 2020 at C.S.Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor Michigan after an 8 week battle with Covid-19. Per Carrie's wishes, Cremation has taken place.

Carrie was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Patricia (Pringle) and Gordon Jewett. Carrie was the 4th of 5 Jewett Girls. Carrie's family moved to Sanford in the early 1970's and she resided here at the time of her death. Carrie attended and graduated from Meridian High School in 1981 and attended and Graduated from Delta College in 1994 with her degree in Respiratory Therapy. Carrie worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, doing what she loved…taking care of patients, as a Frontline Respiratory Therapist with Covenant Health Care until she contracted Covid-19 while on the job.

Carrie's love of God and Family were her rock in life. She was the mother of Joshua (Nicole) Eagan, Jonathan (Savanah) Eagan, Jereme (Brooke) Eagan and Jessica Riggs. She was also blessed to be in the lives of 6 Stepchildren through the years. Carrie immensely enjoyed her Grandchildren, Justin, Jaron, Blake, Domanick, Hunter, Weston, Declan, Lauren and Liberty. She also enjoyed her step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whenever it was possible to spend time with them.

Carrie was joined in Marriage to Kevin Hennig on February 22nd, 2003.

Carrie enjoyed her church Family at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Midland. Her Pastor, Jacob Behnken will be leading her Memorial Service on July 18th at 11:00 AM at the White Barn Venue, 11294 N Leaton Rd. in Clare, MI. 48617. A Celebration and Dinner will follow at the same site.

Carrie was proceeded in death by her Maternal Grandparents Francis and Uriah Pringle, her fathers Parents Lillian and Gordon Jewett, Her sister Candace and husband Bill Berhardt, her niece Billy Kartz and Greg Mears.

The Family would like to say thank you to both MidMichigan Medical Center and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital for the excellent care that was provided to Carrie during her 8 weeks battle with COVID-19. We would also like to express our thanks for the Covenant Health System and their dedication and thoughtfulness throughout this long journey.

To all of our Family, Friends, and Church Brothers and Sisters, thank you for all of your love, support, encouragement and especially prayers throughout this long and arduous process.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store