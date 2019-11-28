Carvel Ross Eyre, 93, of Sylva, North Carolina, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Carvel was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Myrna Eyre, and sisters Jane Gaffney, Marge Hobart and Betty Gingas. He is survived by his siblings, William Eyre and Nancy Engels, daughters, Patti Fitzpatrick Marjorie Eyre, Sally Sigan and Nancy Eyre, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Carvel was born in Bay City, Michigan on Nov. 7, 1926 to William and Marjorie Eyre. A WWII
veteran, Carvel attended Michigan State University after the war and was a State fan all his life. By the time Carvel married Myrna Eyre and was raising his family, he had designed and supervised the building of many homes in Midland. Carvel worked for several years with various companies associated with the building industry until he was hired by Dow Chemical to work with specialized panels for refrigeration plants. The family moved several times and Carvel traveled extensively for his work. He was an avid sailor, sailing around the Great Lakes. Carvel retired from Dow Chemical, but continued to design homes well into his 80's.
Carvel and Myrna retired in Raleigh, North Carolina, where they were very involved in their community, particularly Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church. Carvel was a community volunteer, most recently with Habitat for Humanity.
Funeral services will be held at at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the First Presbyterian Church of Sylva, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Forest Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, First Presbyterian Church of Sylva or Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.
