Casimer Kozuch
Casimer Kozuch, 87, of Midland, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, May 29, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Oct. 16, 1932 to the late Joseph and Bernice (Kaczynski) Kozuch. On Feb. 14, 1953 he married Marlene Reid at St. James Church in Bay City and they shared 67 wonderful years together.
Casimer worked for 38 years as a pipefitter for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and the Detroit Tigers. He was a little league coach and a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Casimer is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Debbie (Dick) Peterson, Sherry (Don) Feusse and Joe (Elsa) Kozuch; grandchildren, Melissa Kozuch and Elizabeth Kozuch; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Kozuch; and many siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at MidMichigan Medical Center for their care of Casimer.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held June 2, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery with Fr. Rob Howe officiating.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Church.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kozuch family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
