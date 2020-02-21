Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine M. Teal. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine M. Teal

Catherine M. Teal, 102, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at King's Daughters Home. The daughter of the Late Wallace and Cecile (Moyer) Bettesworth was born May 16, 1917 in Flint. On June 27, 1943, she married Harry "Delos" Teal. After 46 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1989. Catherine was a devoted teacher for many years to the students at Flint Public Schools, and Later Midland Public Schools. She also taught French to all of the elementary schools in Midland. When not teaching, she liked to spend time at her cottage on the south shore of Burt Lake – Indian River. Catherine was a long time member of St. John's Episcopal Church where she was very active with the ladies groups. She was an avid Tennis Player, playing well into her mid-90s.

Surviving are her children, Larry D. (Lucille) Teal, Marjorie C. (Frank Leimbek) Teal; grandchildren, Darcy (Matthew), Jacob, Elizabeth (Edwin), Ginger (Phil), Jimmy, Michael, Laura and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Sully, Maggi, Mickey, Henley, Nicholas, Phillip, Aaron and Marcus.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine G. Teal; and her sister, Marjorie A. Mayrand.

Per Catherine's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest in Midland City Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be offered to Seasons Adult Day Health Care c/o Senior Services of Midland or to King's Daughters of Midland. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at





