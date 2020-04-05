Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Leigh Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Leigh Morrison

Cathy Leigh Morrison, 61, died at her home in Midland, MI on March 31, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1958 in Detroit to the late Marvin and Helen (Kratzke) Osborne, she graduated from Temple Christian High School in Redford, MI in 1977. Cathy was married to William Joseph Morrison for 37 years until his death on Sept. 12, 2017. She was a contractor at Dow Chemical for 20 years. Cathy was artistic and enjoyed expressing herself through photography, writing, and gardening. She loved Jesus Christ with all her heart and leaned on Him daily for her strength to guide her through life's difficulties. Cathy was a faithful member at Calvary Baptist Church for over 20 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and helping with AWANA. She was kind, compassionate, helpful and humble. She loved and was loved by her dear friends and family. She had a special connection with her granddaughter, Sarah Mendoza. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of a second grandchild in September.

Cathy is survived by her children Michael (Jessica) Morrison and Elizabeth (Jacob) Mendoza; grandchildren Sarah Mendoza; brothers Dennis (Sandi) Osborne and Mark (Becky) Osborne; sister Sharon (Dennis) Bratcher; and several nieces, nephews and other beloved family members.

Cathy recently wrote "We each get a certain amount of days to live, and we have to decide what we're going to do with those days. Complain? Worry? Be selfish? Or trust God and encourage one another. Do we want to hug or do we want to fight? We have a choice."

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to contact Ware Smith Woolever.





Cathy Leigh MorrisonCathy Leigh Morrison, 61, died at her home in Midland, MI on March 31, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1958 in Detroit to the late Marvin and Helen (Kratzke) Osborne, she graduated from Temple Christian High School in Redford, MI in 1977. Cathy was married to William Joseph Morrison for 37 years until his death on Sept. 12, 2017. She was a contractor at Dow Chemical for 20 years. Cathy was artistic and enjoyed expressing herself through photography, writing, and gardening. She loved Jesus Christ with all her heart and leaned on Him daily for her strength to guide her through life's difficulties. Cathy was a faithful member at Calvary Baptist Church for over 20 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and helping with AWANA. She was kind, compassionate, helpful and humble. She loved and was loved by her dear friends and family. She had a special connection with her granddaughter, Sarah Mendoza. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of a second grandchild in September.Cathy is survived by her children Michael (Jessica) Morrison and Elizabeth (Jacob) Mendoza; grandchildren Sarah Mendoza; brothers Dennis (Sandi) Osborne and Mark (Becky) Osborne; sister Sharon (Dennis) Bratcher; and several nieces, nephews and other beloved family members.Cathy recently wrote "We each get a certain amount of days to live, and we have to decide what we're going to do with those days. Complain? Worry? Be selfish? Or trust God and encourage one another. Do we want to hug or do we want to fight? We have a choice."A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to contact Ware Smith Woolever. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close