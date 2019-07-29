Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cedric Griggs Currin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday July 12, 2019, Cedric Griggs Currin died peacefully, surrounded by his family in Traverse City. He was 88.



Ced approached life with an adventurous spirit and was an inquisitive student of the wider world in which he lived. After meeting and marrying wife Betty (Kraft) at Iowa State, they moved to Midland to begin building their 65 years together.



As an environmentalist and conservationist, Ced maintained a commitment to energy equality which demonstrated insight and understanding that was considerably ahead of his time. After retiring from a successful career at Dow Corning Corp pioneering hypo-pure silicon at the Hemlock plant, he went on to found Currin Corportation in 1985. Through his innovative use of solar technology, Currin Corporation allowed Ced to provide power and clean water to communities across the globe. Whether in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Haiti, Uganda or the many other countries he visited, Ced built lasting friendships throughout his travels. Currin Corporation also worked with the National Parks Service, installing the first large scale solar electrification on the Manitou Islands.



As a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church for 65 years, his faith and sense of community developed Ced's strong commitment to social justice. As a trustee, he was proud of the work the church had in safely relocating Iraqi refugees to begin new lives in Michigan.



As a family, the Currins explored a huge number of state and national parks, and particularly enjoyed skiing together – with Ced leading the way down the slopes beyond his 80th birthday. Yet however far Ced traveled, he was always most drawn to the peace of northern Michigan. The family retreat at Good Harbor was the best place to relax and recharge. There he enjoyed taking long walks through the woods or along the beach, swimming, or simply enjoying ice cream and cherries.



Ced is survived by his children, Glenn (Gail) Currin, Kathleen Currin, Eric (Carol) Currin; grandchildren, Laura (Kelhem) Salter, Lindsey Currin, Alexander Currin; great-granddaughter, Maya Salter; and brother, Charles. He was preceded in death by son, Bruce Currin; and beloved wife, Betty Currin. He will be remembered by friends throughout the world, including former exchange student Gabriele Bialojan.



The family will receive visitors at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland on August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Leelanau Conservancy, Memorial Presbyterian Church and Non-Violent Peaceforce.

