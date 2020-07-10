Celia A. Myers
Celia A. Myers, 86, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Clarence L. and Arien (Baker) Johnson was born Sept. 18, 1933 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she married the love of her life, LaVerne Myers on Sept. 5, 1953. Together, she and LaVerne traveled the world. She enjoyed square dancing and was accomplished at sewing and crocheting. Most of all, she loved her friends and her family, who will dearly miss her.
Celia was devoted to her church. She has been a member of First United Methodist Church of Midland since 1959, excluding two years in Tulsa, Okla. She was a member of the Chancel Choir for 32 years and introduced the 15-minute hymn sing prior to the start of summer services.
Surviving is her loving husband of 66 years, LaVerne Myers; children, Bruce (Angèle) Myers, Keith (Bonnie) Myers, Dr. Michael (Deborah) Myers, Sharon Hamman and Heather (Gary) Schluckbier; along with 12 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Celia was preceded in death by her siblings, Lloyd Johnson, Orville Johnson, Dorris Acord, Edwin Johnson; and son in-law, J. Scott Hamman.
A celebration of Celia's life will take place at a later date when we can all gather. Memorial contributions may be offered to First United Methodist Church of Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.